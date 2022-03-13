Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.69% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PANL opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

