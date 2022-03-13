aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of aTyr Pharma worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

