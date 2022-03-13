Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.45% of Atlantic American worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.34 on Friday. Atlantic American Co. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.11.

About Atlantic American (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.