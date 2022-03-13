Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.46% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $26.73 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

