Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,534 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of SunOpta worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 58.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 309,019 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 101.8% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

