Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,166 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

