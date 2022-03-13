Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.37% of Crown Crafts worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,962 shares of company stock valued at $414,450. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

