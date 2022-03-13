StockNews.com Upgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to “Strong-Buy”

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.11 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.