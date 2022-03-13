Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $30.18 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $444.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

