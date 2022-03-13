Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.41) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.65 ($8.32).

FRA SHA opened at €5.43 ($5.90) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.94.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

