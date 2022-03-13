Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Up 7.6%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.31. 14,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 756,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after buying an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diversey by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversey by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Diversey by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

