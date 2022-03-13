Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 10.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was down 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 3,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,625,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tuya by 2,397.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $881,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.