Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 77.7% in February

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALPMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

