NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Lowered to “Speculative” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

NFI stock opened at C$15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.40. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.59 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 366,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at C$123,186,895.86. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 569,105 shares of company stock worth $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

