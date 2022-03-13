Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

STAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.39) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The stock has a market cap of £14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 522.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

