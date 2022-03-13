Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.21 ($101.31).

BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.44. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

