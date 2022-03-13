Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.21 ($101.31).

BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €79.44. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

