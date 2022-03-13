Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $220.73 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

