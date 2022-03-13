Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Hold

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.
About Immunome (Get Rating)
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
