Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Hold

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $3.93 on Friday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Immunome by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

