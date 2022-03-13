Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,007 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $17.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.