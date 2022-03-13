Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $181.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $157.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

