EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading Up 4.3%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $198.03 and last traded at $196.89. Approximately 4,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,283,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.