ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.35.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

