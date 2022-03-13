Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 5.7%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $46.92. Approximately 11,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,986,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

