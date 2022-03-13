Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 12,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 710,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after buying an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.