Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Declines By 58.2%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of ADPPF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

