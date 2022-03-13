Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 104.70 ($1.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86. The stock has a market cap of £577.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 63.92 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

