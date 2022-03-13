Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PETS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.02).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON PETS opened at GBX 375.80 ($4.92) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.