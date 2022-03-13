NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Atb Cap Markets downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a speculative rating. The company traded as low as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.70, with a volume of 456890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 366,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,183,750.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,288,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,186,895.86. Insiders purchased a total of 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609 over the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 303.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

