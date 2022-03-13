Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $445.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $291.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $283.21 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.