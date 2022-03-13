Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,771 shares of company stock worth $10,501,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.