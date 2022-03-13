Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($255.43) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($300.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($277.25).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €143.70 ($156.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €185.01. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($274.13). The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

