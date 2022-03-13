Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.82 ($200.89).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €161.90. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

