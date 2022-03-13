Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($24.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.68).

FRA DTE opened at €16.06 ($17.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.72. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

