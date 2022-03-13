Raymond James Upgrades goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) to “Strong-Buy”

Mar 13th, 2022

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $100.45 on Friday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $94.62 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43.

About goeasy (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Analyst Recommendations for goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

