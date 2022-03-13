Raymond James Upgrades goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) to “Strong-Buy”

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of EHMEF opened at $100.45 on Friday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $94.62 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

