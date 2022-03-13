MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

MarketWise stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

