General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $75.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

NYSE GM opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

