Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $17.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

LTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

