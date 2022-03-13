iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 73.6% in February

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $81.73 and a one year high of $98.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

