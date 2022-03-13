EnQuest’s (ENQ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.81. The company has a market capitalization of £479.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 149,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($35,189.39). Also, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,410.90).

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

