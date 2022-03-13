Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Strong-Buy

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

