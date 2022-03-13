Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,197.50 ($15.69) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.99.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

