Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAHC. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,225,000 after buying an additional 181,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

