Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

