Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By Truist Financial

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

NYSE:SMG opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $114.98 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.