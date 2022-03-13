Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Financial Comparison

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 40.63% 12.73% 5.53% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highwoods Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.93%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 6.04 $313.28 million $2.97 14.88 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

