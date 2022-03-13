XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPS. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.50) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.14. The stock has a market cap of £254.39 million and a P/E ratio of 31.79. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.50 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

