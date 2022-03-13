STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.17) on Wednesday. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.04). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 348.75. The firm has a market cap of £148.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($45,466.46).

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

