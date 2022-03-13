Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.21 ($101.31).

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.44.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.