Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Mar 13th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.21 ($101.31).

BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.44.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

