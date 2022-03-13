FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.