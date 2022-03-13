Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.53).

LON BREE opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.26.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

